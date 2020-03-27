The findings and insights offered in the study is a useful guide for investors, new entrants, emerging and established players , and any stakeholder interested to track the growth trajectory of the market. Prepared with the help of invaluable inputs from a large number of secondary and primary sources, the study offers evidence-based insights which will guide companies in effective strategy formulations . The research employs a number of prominently recognized industry methods to ascertain the attractiveness of key segments. Combing these methods with SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis , the report intends to present a comprehensive insight into the competitive dynamics of the “Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”. In addition, key trends likely to bring disruptive changes in various regional markets are also analyzed at length in the study.

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card.

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Direct Carrier Billing Market:

➳ Bango

➳ Boku

➳ Centili (Infobip)

➳ Digital Turbine

➳ DIMOCO

➳ DOCOMO Digital

➳ Fortumo

➳ Infomedia

➳ Netsize (Gemalto)

➳ NTH Mobile

➳ txtNation

Based on type/product, this report shows the business volume, income (Million USD), product value, piece of the pie and development pace of each kind, basically split into-

⇨ Games

⇨ Video Content

⇨ Music

⇨ ePublishing

⇨ Lifestyle Content

On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers around the status and standpoint for significant applications/end users, deals volume, piece of the overall industry and development pace of Direct Carrier Billing showcase for every application, including-

⇨ Ticketing

⇨ Gambling

⇨ Physical Goods Purchases

Direct Carrier Billing Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

