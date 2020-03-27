Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global CBRNE Detection Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CBRNE Detection Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global CBRNE Detection Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Argon Electronics
Blucher GmbH
Bruker
FLIR Systems
HDT Global
MSA
TSI
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
First Responder (Police, Fire, Ambulance, HAZMAT)
Postal
Border Control
Private Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CBRNE Detection Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CBRNE Detection Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CBRNE Detection Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 First Responder (Police, Fire, Ambulance, HAZMAT)
1.5.4 Postal
1.5.5 Border Control
1.5.6 Private Security
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size
2.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players CBRNE Detection Technologies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into CBRNE Detection Technologies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in United States
5.3 United States CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
5.4 United States CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in China
7.3 China CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
7.4 China CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in India
10.3 India CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
10.4 India CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 CBRNE Detection Technologies Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Argon Electronics
12.1.1 Argon Electronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.1.4 Argon Electronics Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Argon Electronics Recent Development
12.2 Blucher GmbH
12.2.1 Blucher GmbH Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.2.4 Blucher GmbH Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Blucher GmbH Recent Development
12.3 Bruker
12.3.1 Bruker Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.3.4 Bruker Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bruker Recent Development
12.4 FLIR Systems
12.4.1 FLIR Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.4.4 FLIR Systems Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development
12.5 HDT Global
12.5.1 HDT Global Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.5.4 HDT Global Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 HDT Global Recent Development
12.6 MSA
12.6.1 MSA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.6.4 MSA Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 MSA Recent Development
12.7 TSI
12.7.1 TSI Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CBRNE Detection Technologies Introduction
12.7.4 TSI Revenue in CBRNE Detection Technologies Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 TSI Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
