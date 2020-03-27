According to this study, over the next five years the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Molded Array Process BGA

Thermally Enhanced BGA

Package on Package (PoP) BGA

Micro BGA

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amkor Technology

Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation

TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

ASE Group

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.

Intel

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

Corintech Ltd

PARPRO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Segment by Type

2.2.1 Molded Array Process BGA

2.2.2 Thermally Enhanced BGA

2.2.3 Package on Package (PoP) BGA

2.2.4 Micro BGA

2.3 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Segment by Application

2.4.1 OEM

2.4.2 Aftermarket

2.5 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages by Regions

4.1 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Distributors

10.3 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Customer

11 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Amkor Technology

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.1.3 Amkor Technology Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Amkor Technology News

12.2 Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.2.3 Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation News

12.3 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.3.3 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. News

12.4 STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.4.3 STATS ChipPAC Ltd. Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 STATS ChipPAC Ltd. News

12.5 ASE Group

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.5.3 ASE Group Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 ASE Group News

12.6 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.6.3 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. News

12.7 Intel

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.7.3 Intel Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Intel News

12.8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.8.3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. News

12.9 Corintech Ltd

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.9.3 Corintech Ltd Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Corintech Ltd News

12.10 PARPRO

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Product Offered

12.10.3 PARPRO Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 PARPRO News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

