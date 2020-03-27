According to this study, over the next five years the Adhesive Transfer Tape market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adhesive Transfer Tape business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adhesive Transfer Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Adhesive Transfer Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

CMS Group of Companies

Kruse Adhesive Tape

Saint-Gobain

Surface Shields

Nitto Denko Corporation

Vibac Group S.p.a.

Scapa Group PLC

Advance Tapes International

Tesa SE

Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.

Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited

H.B.Fuller

NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

CCT Tapes

T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

K.L. & Ling

Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adhesive Transfer Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Adhesive Transfer Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adhesive Transfer Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adhesive Transfer Tape with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adhesive Transfer Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

2.2.2 Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape Segment by Application

2.4.1 Packaging

2.4.2 Building & Construction

2.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Health & Hygiene

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Adhesive Transfer Tape by Regions

4.1 Adhesive Transfer Tape by Regions

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Distributors

10.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Customer

11 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Forecast

11.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 3M

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.1.3 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 3M News

12.2 CMS Group of Companies

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.2.3 CMS Group of Companies Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 CMS Group of Companies News

12.3 Kruse Adhesive Tape

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.3.3 Kruse Adhesive Tape Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kruse Adhesive Tape News

12.4 Saint-Gobain

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.4.3 Saint-Gobain Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Saint-Gobain News

12.5 Surface Shields

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.5.3 Surface Shields Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Surface Shields News

12.6 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.6.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Nitto Denko Corporation News

12.7 Vibac Group S.p.a.

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.7.3 Vibac Group S.p.a. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Vibac Group S.p.a. News

12.8 Scapa Group PLC

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.8.3 Scapa Group PLC Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Scapa Group PLC News

12.9 Advance Tapes International

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.9.3 Advance Tapes International Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Advance Tapes International News

12.10 Tesa SE

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered

12.10.3 Tesa SE Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Tesa SE News

12.11 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.

12.12 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.13 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited

12.14 H.B.Fuller

12.15 NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

12.16 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

12.17 CCT Tapes

12.18 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

12.19 K.L. & Ling

12.20 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

