Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions and Profiles Overview 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Adhesive Transfer Tape market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adhesive Transfer Tape business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adhesive Transfer Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Adhesive Transfer Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes
Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M
CMS Group of Companies
Kruse Adhesive Tape
Saint-Gobain
Surface Shields
Nitto Denko Corporation
Vibac Group S.p.a.
Scapa Group PLC
Advance Tapes International
Tesa SE
Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.
Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.
Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited
H.B.Fuller
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.
Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.
CCT Tapes
T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
K.L. & Ling
Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Adhesive Transfer Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Adhesive Transfer Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Adhesive Transfer Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Adhesive Transfer Tape with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Adhesive Transfer Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Segment by Type
2.2.1 Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes
2.2.2 Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape Segment by Application
2.4.1 Packaging
2.4.2 Building & Construction
2.4.3 Electrical & Electronics
2.4.4 Automotive
2.4.5 Health & Hygiene
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Adhesive Transfer Tape by Regions
4.1 Adhesive Transfer Tape by Regions
4.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Distributors
10.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Customer
11 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Forecast
11.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 3M
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.1.3 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 3M News
12.2 CMS Group of Companies
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.2.3 CMS Group of Companies Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CMS Group of Companies News
12.3 Kruse Adhesive Tape
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.3.3 Kruse Adhesive Tape Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kruse Adhesive Tape News
12.4 Saint-Gobain
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.4.3 Saint-Gobain Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Saint-Gobain News
12.5 Surface Shields
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.5.3 Surface Shields Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Surface Shields News
12.6 Nitto Denko Corporation
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.6.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Nitto Denko Corporation News
12.7 Vibac Group S.p.a.
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.7.3 Vibac Group S.p.a. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Vibac Group S.p.a. News
12.8 Scapa Group PLC
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.8.3 Scapa Group PLC Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Scapa Group PLC News
12.9 Advance Tapes International
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.9.3 Advance Tapes International Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Advance Tapes International News
12.10 Tesa SE
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Offered
12.10.3 Tesa SE Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Tesa SE News
12.11 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.
12.12 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.
12.13 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited
12.14 H.B.Fuller
12.15 NICHIBAN CO., LTD.
12.16 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.
12.17 CCT Tapes
12.18 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
12.19 K.L. & Ling
12.20 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
