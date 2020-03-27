Fresh Pasta‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report careful analysis of the market size, share, growth, trends, production, and forecast 2025 with expert’s opinion of the Orian analysis. The global Fresh Pasta market is valued at 983 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1129.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fresh Pasta market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or “00” high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it’s as thin as desired. Then it’s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli. Europe is the largest consumer of Fresh Pasta, which has a consumption of 411.49 k mt in 2018. Also, it is the fastest growing region in the industry due to a good business environment and traditional cultural inheritance. In 2018, the consumption for Fresh Pasta in China was about 18.42 k mt and mainly due to cultural differences, Chinese people generally have higher acceptance of noodles. Along with the development of Chinese fresh pasta, fresh pasta will not only appears in high-end restaurants.

Global Fresh Pasta Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Due to the good business environment and government support, many foreign companies are seeking expansion of the Chinese market, such as establishing joint ventures or opening production branches.The transportation and preservation of pasta is one of the main problems facing the market expansion. More tender and lighter in texture than its dried counterpart, fresh pasta is traditionally tossed with sauces that include cream and butter. Fresh pasta can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 or 3 days. If the pasta will not be used within that time, it can be frozen and stored in the freezer for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can be store in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days or frozen for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can also be allowed to dry thoroughly and then placed in a plastic bag or airtight container. Developing better preservation technology will become the core competitiveness of suppliers.

Fresh Pasta market size by Type

Long Style Pasta

Short Style Pasta

Filled Style Pasta

In 2018, Long Style Pasta accounted for a major share of 43.82% the global Fresh Pasta market. And this product segment is poised to reach 487.14 Million US$ by 2025 from 412.09 Million US$ in 2018.

Fresh Pasta market size by Applications

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

In Fresh Pasta market, the Residential holds an important share in terms of applications, , and it is expected to reach a volume of 577.78 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.06% during 2020 and 2025

Table of Contents:-

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Fresh Pasta Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

