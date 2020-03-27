According to a new research study by Persistence Market Research, the US$ 8.4 billion frameless brushless DC motors market is projected to grow at a moderate rate of 4.6% to surpass US$ 12 billion by the end of 2025.

APAC to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The report estimates the market in APAC to grow at relatively higher CAGR among other regions. The market growth in APAC will be influenced by significant rise in demand for passenger cars and LCVs. The report also projects North America to be the second fastest growing market globally.

DC motors that are frameless and brushless are more reliable and have a longer life span than DC motors with frames and brushes. This feature is boosting their uptake in end-use industries.

Analysis by Motor Winding

Persistence Market Research offers market analysis and forecast on the basis of motor winding. The two key segments on the basis of motor winding are inner core and outer core. The inner core segment has higher demand in the market, with total revenues estimated at US$ 5.45 billion in 2017. The inner core segment is also projected to grow at a higher rate than outer core segment.

End-use Market Forecast and Analysis

By end-use, the key segments include industrial drives, HVAC, consumer goods & appliances, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Among these, demand for frameless and brushless DC motors is projected to grow at the highest rate in the industrial drives and aerospace segment.

Application Analysis

By application, the report offers market forecast and analysis on pumps, compressors, robotics, fans & blowers, printers & scanners, medical devices, and automated doors. Among these, robotics is the fastest growing application segment, followed by printers & scanners.

Company Profiles