Food and beverages packaging provides protection, tampering resistance and special physical, chemical, or biological needs for the food and beverages. Further Food packaging aids food nutrition, rapid and reliable distribution of food among the value chain and reduces post-harvest losses.

The different types of packaging materials use in the food and beverages industries are rigid plastic packaging, flexible plastic packaging, paperboard packaging, leather packaging, wood packaging, earthenware packaging, vegetable fibers and textile packaging, metal packaging, beverages cans, aerosols and glass. The major application of these packaging materials in beverages industry is found in beer packaging, carbonated soft drinks (CSD) packaging, energy drinks packaging, ready to drink ice tea packaging and alcoholic drink packaging. It is often observed that single product may require more than one type of packaging.

The packaging of food and beverages is performed with various technology such as shrink wrapping, shrink sleeve wrapping, modified atmosphere packaging, sealed tray food packaging, fin seal/ flow wrap packaging, vertical form fill & seal (VFFS) bagging, folding carton packaging and corrugated case & tray packaging.

There has been rising demand for ready-prepared foods, including microwave meals for time-poor consumers. Increasing demand from tea, bottled water and carbonated soft drink (CSD) market is driving beverages packaging market around the globe.

North America represents the largest market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth rate of Asia Pacific in food and beverages packaging is highest and expected to grow further among all the region attributed to the rising infrastructure and increased the purchasing power of the consumers of this region.

Consumer’s preference for convenience and the low prices of large family packs in CSD are driving the strong growth of plastic bottles. Packaging requirement from alcoholic drinks market is driving the market of glass bottles packaging. Additionally growing consumer interest in craft, low ABV and premium beer, are providing new opportunities for glass packaging in mature market of North America and Europe. Some of the other major drivers of the industry include increasing requirement for convenience among consumers, rising health awareness among consumers, new packaging material development, developing recycling infrastructure of packaging materials and brand enhancement and development in the field of retail industry in Asia-Pacific region. Asia Pacific is the largest producers of agricultural foods such as cereals, roots, tubers, oilseed and pulses, nuts, fruit and vegetables. It also produces animal products and fish in large quantities. This offers a great opportunity for investment for the packaging industry in this region. Rising raw material cost is a major challenge for the industry.

Recent Industry consolidation in the field of food and beverages has further increased the demand of food and beverages packaging globally. Some of the major players operating in food and beverages packaging market include –

Tera Pak

Ball Corporation

PARKSONS Packaging Limited

CROWN PACKAGING CORP.

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Bischof +Klein GMBH & CO.KG

Cellpack Packaging

Britton Group

Clondalkin Group.

Bemis Company, Inc.

