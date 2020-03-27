Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2041
Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Viewpoint
In this Foam Extinguishing Agent market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tyco Fire Protection Products
Angus International
Amerex Corporation
Buckeye Fire Equipment
ICL Group
Suolong
DIC
Jiangya
Langchao Fire Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Chemical Foam Fire Extinguishing Agent
Air Foam Extinguishing Agent
Segment by Application
Petrochemical and chemical plants
Offshore installations
Tank Farms
Military Facilities
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Foam Extinguishing Agent market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Foam Extinguishing Agent market report.
