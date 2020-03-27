Flame-retarded ABS Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2030
In this Flame-retarded ABS market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chi Mei
LG Chem
SABIC
Lotte Advanced Materials
KKPC
Formosa Plastics
Grand Pacific Chemical
Techno-UMG
Toray
CNPC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Non-halogen Type
Halogen Type
Segment by Application
Appliance
OA Machine
Automotive
Industrial
The Flame-retarded ABS market research addresses the following queries:
- Why end use remains the top consumer of Flame-retarded ABS in region?
- Which segment does the consumers highly prefer?
- How will the global Flame-retarded ABS market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What innovative technologies are the Flame-retarded ABS players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Flame-retarded ABS market?
After reading the Flame-retarded ABS market report, readers can
- Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Flame-retarded ABS market players.
- Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Flame-retarded ABS market along with the key countries.
- Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Flame-retarded ABS market vendors.
- Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.
- Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Flame-retarded ABS in various industries.
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Flame-retarded ABS market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Flame-retarded ABS market report.
