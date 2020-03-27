According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Microfluidic Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2019” the global microfluidic device market was valued at USD 1,531.2 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 5,246.4 million in 2019.

Globally, the microfluidic device market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceuticals, life science and rising point of care testing demand. New trends in healthcare, such as health care at home, supports point of care testing (POCT) as the most efficient and effective delivery of healthcare. Miniaturization also reduces the cost for screening compounds in pharmaceutical companies for cell biology problems.

In addition, microfluidic proteomic devices are increasingly being used to quantify and identify proteins and to study interactions of different proteins with reagent in array.

Different materials such as glass, silicon, polymer metal and ceramics, are used to manufacture microfluidic devices.

In North America, rising aging population, increasing health awareness, rising chronic and lifestyle diseases, technological developments for various home use applications, and proper insurance coverage are driving the use of microfluidic devices in the market. Usage of microfluidic technology in North America is high compared to other regions of the world due to its early adoption and multiple applications in different industries.