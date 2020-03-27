Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317836
Unified communications (UC) is a business and marketing concept describing the integration of enterprise communication services such as instant messaging (chat), presence information, voice, mobility features, audio, web & video conferencing, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC), desktop sharing, data sharing, call control and speech recognition with non-real-time communication services such as unified messaging.
Rapid growth in the enterprise unified communication & collaboration market is on the back of rising demand for enterprise team collaboration in Information Technology (IT) and healthcare sectors for boosting employee, team and organizational productivity. Moreover, rising acceptance of Unified Communication-as-a-Service, increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) trend and growing awareness about cloud computing are some of the other factors expected to aid the global enterprise UC&C market in the coming years. Growth in the market is also anticipated on account of surging outsourcing of contact centers and increasing collaboration between technology providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on a global level.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CISCO
Microsoft
Avaya
IBM
Mitel
Nokia
NEC
Unify
Huawei
Genesys
Polycom
Verizon
AT&T
DXC Technology
BroadSoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-unified-communication-and-collaboration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT & Telecom
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 CISCO
12.1.1 CISCO Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.1.4 CISCO Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CISCO Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Avaya
12.3.1 Avaya Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Mitel
12.5.1 Mitel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.5.4 Mitel Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Mitel Recent Development
12.6 Nokia
12.6.1 Nokia Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.6.4 Nokia Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.7 NEC
12.7.1 NEC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 NEC Recent Development
12.8 Unify
12.8.1 Unify Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.8.4 Unify Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Unify Recent Development
12.9 Huawei
12.9.1 Huawei Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.10 Genesys
12.10.1 Genesys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction
12.10.4 Genesys Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Genesys Recent Development
12.11 Polycom
12.12 Verizon
12.13 AT&T
12.14 DXC Technology
12.15 BroadSoft
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317836
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Mobile Robots Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts To 2025 - March 27, 2020
- Global Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Industry Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecasts To 2026 - March 27, 2020