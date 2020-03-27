This report focuses on the global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317836

Unified communications (UC) is a business and marketing concept describing the integration of enterprise communication services such as instant messaging (chat), presence information, voice, mobility features, audio, web & video conferencing, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC), desktop sharing, data sharing, call control and speech recognition with non-real-time communication services such as unified messaging.

Rapid growth in the enterprise unified communication & collaboration market is on the back of rising demand for enterprise team collaboration in Information Technology (IT) and healthcare sectors for boosting employee, team and organizational productivity. Moreover, rising acceptance of Unified Communication-as-a-Service, increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) trend and growing awareness about cloud computing are some of the other factors expected to aid the global enterprise UC&C market in the coming years. Growth in the market is also anticipated on account of surging outsourcing of contact centers and increasing collaboration between technology providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on a global level.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CISCO

Microsoft

Avaya

IBM

Mitel

Nokia

NEC

Unify

Huawei

Genesys

Polycom

Verizon

AT&T

DXC Technology

BroadSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-unified-communication-and-collaboration-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecom

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CISCO

12.1.1 CISCO Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.1.4 CISCO Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CISCO Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Avaya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Mitel

12.5.1 Mitel Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.5.4 Mitel Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Mitel Recent Development

12.6 Nokia

12.6.1 Nokia Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.6.4 Nokia Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 NEC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NEC Recent Development

12.8 Unify

12.8.1 Unify Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.8.4 Unify Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Unify Recent Development

12.9 Huawei

12.9.1 Huawei Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.9.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.10 Genesys

12.10.1 Genesys Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Introduction

12.10.4 Genesys Revenue in Enterprise Unified Communication & Collaboration Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Genesys Recent Development

12.11 Polycom

12.12 Verizon

12.13 AT&T

12.14 DXC Technology

12.15 BroadSoft

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317836

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155