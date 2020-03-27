Enterprise SaaS Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Enterprise SaaS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ACCENTURE
AKAMAI
APPTIX ASA
ARIBA
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CDC
CISCO
CITRIX
Dell EMC
ESKER
ETELOS
GOGRID
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
IBM
INFOSYS
JOYENT
MICROSOFT
NETSUITE
NOVELL
ORACLE
PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS
PROGRESS SOFTWARE
RAMCO SYSTEMS
RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES
SABA SOFTWARE
SALESFORCE.COM
SAP
TALEO
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Web Collaboration
ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
On-Demand HR Solution
Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)
Document Management (DM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
HR
Information management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise SaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise SaaS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise SaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
1.4.3 Web Collaboration
1.4.4 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)
1.4.5 Supply Chain Management (SCM)
1.4.6 On-Demand HR Solution
1.4.7 Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)
1.4.8 Document Management (DM)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise SaaS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Business
1.5.3 HR
1.5.4 Information management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise SaaS Market Size
2.2 Enterprise SaaS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise SaaS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise SaaS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise SaaS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise SaaS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise SaaS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise SaaS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise SaaS Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise SaaS Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise SaaS Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ACCENTURE
12.1.1 ACCENTURE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.1.4 ACCENTURE Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ACCENTURE Recent Development
12.2 AKAMAI
12.2.1 AKAMAI Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.2.4 AKAMAI Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AKAMAI Recent Development
12.3 APPTIX ASA
12.3.1 APPTIX ASA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.3.4 APPTIX ASA Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 APPTIX ASA Recent Development
12.4 ARIBA
12.4.1 ARIBA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.4.4 ARIBA Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ARIBA Recent Development
12.5 CA TECHNOLOGIES
12.5.1 CA TECHNOLOGIES Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.5.4 CA TECHNOLOGIES Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CA TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development
12.6 CDC
12.6.1 CDC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.6.4 CDC Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CDC Recent Development
12.7 CISCO
12.7.1 CISCO Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.7.4 CISCO Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CISCO Recent Development
12.8 CITRIX
12.8.1 CITRIX Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.8.4 CITRIX Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CITRIX Recent Development
12.9 Dell EMC
12.9.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.9.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.10 ESKER
12.10.1 ESKER Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise SaaS Introduction
12.10.4 ESKER Revenue in Enterprise SaaS Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ESKER Recent Development
12.11 ETELOS
12.12 GOGRID
12.13 HCL TECHNOLOGIES
12.14 IBM
12.15 INFOSYS
12.16 JOYENT
12.17 MICROSOFT
12.18 NETSUITE
12.19 NOVELL
12.20 ORACLE
12.21 PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS
12.22 PROGRESS SOFTWARE
12.23 RAMCO SYSTEMS
12.24 RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES
12.25 SABA SOFTWARE
12.26 SALESFORCE.COM
12.27 SAP
12.28 TALEO
12.29 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
12.30 WIPRO
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
