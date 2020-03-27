Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2020-2025.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market over the period 2020-2025.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market on a global level.

we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

* On premise ERP

* Cloud-based ERP

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

* SAP

* Oracle

* Sage

* Infor

* Microsoft

* Kronos

* Epicor

* IBM

* Totvs

* Workday

* UNIT4

* YonYou

* Cornerstone

* Kingdee

* Digiwin

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

* Manufacturing

* BFSI

* Healthcare

* Aerospace & Defense

* Telecom

* Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

* North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

* Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

* South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Competitive Analysis:

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market before evaluating its possibility.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Industry

Figure Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

Table Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 On premise ERP

Table Major Company List of On premise ERP

3.1.2 Cloud-based ERP

Table Major Company List of Cloud-based ERP

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 SAP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 SAP Profile

Table SAP Overview List

4.1.2 SAP Products & Services

4.1.3 SAP Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SAP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Oracle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Oracle Profile

Table Oracle Overview List

4.2.2 Oracle Products & Services

4.2.3 Oracle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oracle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Sage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Sage Profile

Table Sage Overview List

4.3.2 Sage Products & Services

4.3.3 Sage Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sage (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Infor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Infor Profile

Table Infor Overview List

4.4.2 Infor Products & Services

4.4.3 Infor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Infor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

