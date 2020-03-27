Electronics Manufacturing Services Market is one of the Most Comprehensive Market Research Reports on the EMS Industry. This Analysis Focuses on the Leading Players, Growing Market Segments, and Emerging Manufacturing Opportunities and Technologies by Numerous Product and Country

Global electronic manufacturing services market is expected to reach USD 847.10 billion by 2025. Increasing consumer electronic devices and smart devices are the major factors driving the growth of the Electronic Manufacturing Services market further.

Electronic manufacturing service providers are in great demand due to increased number of OEM’s. Electronic manufacturing service, EMS companies provide building, designing, testing and after maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers. Electronic manufacturing service providers are specific to industries and sectors. They develop and provide specific services for specific equipment.

The global electronic manufacturing services market size valued USD 489.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 847.10 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.1%. High demand for global electronic manufacturing services market is a result of growing adoption of smartphones that is boosting players of the market to opt for electronic manufacturing services, in order to meet the demand and supply gap. Furthermore, technological progressions in consumer electronics that includes smart homes, speakers as well as other intellectual devices are speedily augmenting the demand for EMS. Moreover, in order to enhance the productivity, OEMs have started outsourcing the electronics manufacturing that also bolsters the global market of EMS.

On the other hand, compliance along with stringent domestic regulations as well as trade tariffs are impacting the EMS market negatively. Also, forcing OEMs for building in house manufacturing abilities. Moreover, growing instances of violation of IP (i.e. Intellectual Property Rights) is considerably effecting the market players.

In addition, higher competition amongst EMS suppliers has led to lower profit margins in the market across the globe. This limits the evolution of smaller companies, particularly in developing markets. Such type of suppliers normally compete over the price terms that disturbs the superiority of the merchandises they manufacture.

The report with title, “Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Market” offers deep market insights that include revenue forecast, competitive landscape, company share, growth factors as well as market trends. Also, report segments the market into different segments and regions that offers detailed understanding of the market in terms of end-user outlook, service outlook and geographical outlook.

In 2018, Telecom & IT section contributed 39.5% of the total market share and estimated to project the fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period. The major driving factors influencing the growth of global electronic manufacturing services market includes the growing demand of networking devices, servers, moderns, notebooks, computers, routers, set-top box, printers, and 5G infrastructure. The technological advancements in telecom and shift in the IT sector are expected to further witness a significant market growth in the coming years.

In addition, major regions covered within the report include Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Additionally, Asia Pacific region of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market has been anticipated to mount rapidly over the forecast period owing to the presence of a huge number of OEMs across the region.

Also, there is separate chapter in the report that profiles several major players operating in the market. Some Leading players of the global electronic manufacturing services market include Creation Technologies, Flextronics International, Integrated Microelectronics, Inc., Jabil Circuit, Inc., Key Tronic EMS, Celestica, Kimball Electronics, Inc., Plexus Corp, ESCATEC, Sanmina Corporation, Sparton Corporation, Foxconn, Venture Corporation Limited. Additionally, well-established companies such as Foxconn, Wistron, Flex, and Benchmark Electronics are expanding their production facilities and investing in new countries to meet the growing supply-demand gap.

Key segments of the global electronic manufacturing services (EMS)

Services Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Design

Testing

Manufacturing & Production

Others

End User Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Telecom & IT

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Americas

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

What does the report include?

The study on the global electronic manufacturing services market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of services, end-user industry, and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

