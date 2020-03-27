Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Health Records (EHR) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Drchrono
ADP AdvancedMD
Greenway
HealthFusion
iPatientCare
Kareo
PracticeFusion
Siemens Healthcare
Epic Systems
GE Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner
eClinicalWorks
CPSI
Amazing Charts
Sage Software Healthcare
MEDITECH
eMDs
NextGen Healthcare
Athenahealth
MaineHealth
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Individual Health Records
Family Health Records
Community Health Records
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Health Records (EHR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Health Records (EHR) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Health Records (EHR) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Individual Health Records
1.4.3 Family Health Records
1.4.4 Community Health Records
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size
2.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Health Records (EHR) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in China
7.3 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in India
10.3 India Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Drchrono
12.1.1 Drchrono Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.1.4 Drchrono Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Drchrono Recent Development
12.2 ADP AdvancedMD
12.2.1 ADP AdvancedMD Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.2.4 ADP AdvancedMD Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ADP AdvancedMD Recent Development
12.3 Greenway
12.3.1 Greenway Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.3.4 Greenway Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Greenway Recent Development
12.4 HealthFusion
12.4.1 HealthFusion Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Development
12.5 iPatientCare
12.5.1 iPatientCare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.5.4 iPatientCare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 iPatientCare Recent Development
12.6 Kareo
12.6.1 Kareo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.6.4 Kareo Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kareo Recent Development
12.7 PracticeFusion
12.7.1 PracticeFusion Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.7.4 PracticeFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 PracticeFusion Recent Development
12.8 Siemens Healthcare
12.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 Epic Systems
12.9.1 Epic Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.9.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
12.10 GE Healthcare
12.10.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
12.10.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.12 Cerner
12.13 eClinicalWorks
12.14 CPSI
12.15 Amazing Charts
12.16 Sage Software Healthcare
12.17 MEDITECH
12.18 eMDs
12.19 NextGen Healthcare
12.20 Athenahealth
12.21 MaineHealth
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
