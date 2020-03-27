“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Electrical Steel market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Electrical Steel market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Electrical Steel market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Electrical Steel among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Competitive Landscape

The electrical steel market report delivers an exhaustive analysis on the competition landscape of the electrical steel. The electrical steel market report’s competitive landscape section includes information on the identified key players in the electrical steel market. In addition, the electrical steel market report also delivers information on the company profiles in terms of organization market size, product offerings, global presence and notable business developments of key stakeholders in the electrical steel market.

Few of the profiled players in the electrical steel market include Novolipetsk Steel, Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Cogent Power Limited, Aperam, Baosteel Group, AK Steel Corporation, ATI, Schneider Electric, NICORE Electrical Manufactory Co.,Ltd., ABB, Emirates Transformer & Switchgear Limited, Phoenix Mecano AG, Crompton Greaves, Leicong Industrial Co., Ltd. and Höganäs AB.

Key strategies leveraged by electrical steel market manufacturers include mergers, acquisition, partnership and new product introduction. For instance, in July 2018, Tata Steel Europe and ThyssenKrupp AG has signed an agreement of joint venture to combine flat carbon steel and electrical steel operations of these two industry giants. Although the proposed merger continues to remain a topic of concern for European Commission, ahead of the merger, at the beginning of 2018, Tata Steel Europe announced plans to sell the assets of electrical steel business units. The divestment step is said to be a part of the strategy wherein future ThyssenKrupp merger impacts are avoided.

In September 2018, Steel Dynamics Inc., an Indiana-based steel maker completed the acquisition of Kentucky Electrical Steel assets. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production capacities, providing value-added offerings and high-through cycle utilization of existing steel mills.

On January 18, JSW Steel and its Japan steel manufacturer JFE Steel Corporation planned a joint bid for Bhushan steel in India. Besides these industry players, ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel were also interested in the assets of Bhushan Steel.

Aperam, a leading provider of stainless, speciality and electrical steel signed an agreement to acquire VDM Steel, a metal alloy specialist in April 2018 for 438 million Euros.

Definition

Electrical steel is also known as silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel. This specially tailored steel has distinct magnetic properties that result in low energy dissemination, low core loss and higher permeability. These properties enable application of electrical steel in the electrical and electronic industry for manufacture of transformers, motors and inductors.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the electrical steel market and published a report titled, “Electrical Steel Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2026.” The electrical steel market report covers all the vital facets of the market including drivers, restraints, trends and future opportunities that hold significant influence on the growth of the electrical steel market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The electrical steel marketplace is thoroughly analyzed for supply-demand scenario and associated industry assessment. Base on this thorough analysis, the market structure of the electrical steel market is designed that has segmented the market based on product type, application type and key economic regions.

Based on product type, the electrical steel market included non-grain oriented and grain-oriented electrical steel types. In the grain-oriented electrical steel, Hi-Permeability (HiB), Conventional GOES and Laser Magnetic Domain Refinement (LMDR) – sub-types are included. In the non-grain oriented electrical steel type, fully processed and semi-processed subtypes are covered.

For different applications of electrical steel, the electrical steel market structure covers transformers, motors and inductors. Within transformers category, distribution, transmission and portable transformer sub-categories are included. Different horse powered (hp) motors including 1hp-100hp, 101hp-200hp, 201hp-500hp, 501hp-1000hp and above 1001ho motors.

Regional analysis of the electrical steel market covers the study of the electrical steel market in APEJ, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

The electrical steel market includes a thorough analysis of all the electrical steel market facets. In addition to the aforementioned insights, the electrical steel market also covers other vital aspects of the electrical steel market that may answer some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in the electrical steel market.

Which product type of electrical steel – grain oriented or non-grain oriented electrical steel will remain highly sought after during the forecast period?

What will be the revenues generated by the electrical steel market by the end of 2026?

Which region will present leading demand for electrical steel during the forecast period 2018-2026?

What will be the impacts of changing customs duties across world countries on the future production and consumption of electrical steel?

What are the key strategies of steelmakers to sustain revenues in the electrical steel market in the future?

Research methodology

A thorough research approach followed during the course of the electrical steel market study is explained in depth in the research methodology section. During the market study, primary and secondary research approaches undertaken to derive an accurate market performance are also discussed thoroughly. Readers can have a comprehensive idea of the data and resources used in primary and secondary research approaches.

