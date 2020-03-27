Dilatometers (DIL) Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2034
Global Dilatometers (DIL) Market Viewpoint
In this Dilatometers (DIL) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
AZoM
Linseis
NETZSCH Group
TA Instruments
C-Therm
Setaram Instrumentation
Orton
THETA Industies
Hitachi
Instrotek
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Vertical Dilatometer
Horizontal Dilatometer
Quenching and Deformation Dilatometer
Others
Segment by Application
Glass & Ceramic Industry
Metallic Alloy Fabrication
Composite Materials & Plastics
Chemical Industry
Other
