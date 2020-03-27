Concrete Cutting‎ Market 2020 Industry report provides an intensive analysis of company summary, technological advancements, ways adopted by the market leaders to confirm growth, property, money summary. World Concrete Cutting‎ Market Industry report additionally provides key info concerning the Industry, together with priceless facts and figures, knowledgeable opinions, and therefore the latest developments across the world.

Concrete cutting is a process of controlled sawing, drilling and removal of concrete performed by skilled operators using special saws that use diamond impregnated blades.

The key players are Husqvarna, Hilti, Makita, Stihl, Cedima, Norton (Saint-Gobain), Texas Cutting and Coring, Dewalt, MK Diamond, Braun Maschinenfabrikxx, etc.Global Concrete Cutting Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 104 pages

Concrete Cutting can be classified as Handheld-Cut-Off and Walk-Behind-Push. In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for 81.97% of concrete cutting consumption in the United States. In the past several years, the United States sales volume of the Walk-Behind-Push will reach to around 64.05 K Units in 2025 from 48.59 K Units in 2020, with the CAGR of 4.71%.

With over 62.30% share in the Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment was the largest application market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2020 to 2025.



Following are the Top Manufacturers of Concrete Cutting Market are covered in this report, with sales, supply, demand, revenue, and market share for each company with statistics analysis-

Hilti

Husqvarna

Cedima

Tyrolit

CEDIMA

Braun Maschinenfabrik

Demco Technic AG

Team-D

…

For better understanding, innovative analysis tool has been used in report to evaluate the overall scenario of Monopotassium Phosphate Industry/Market along with its opportunities and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination of the market in these districts covering, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Concrete Cutting Breakdown Data by Type

Handheld-Cut-Off

Walk-Behind-Push

In 2018, Handheld-Cut-Off accounted for a major share of 82% in the US Concrete Cutting market. And this product segment is poised to reach 248 M USD by 2025 from 198 M USD in 2018.

Concrete Cutting Breakdown Data by Application

Demolition

Refurbishment

In Concrete Cutting market, Refurbishment segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 131 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Concrete Cutting will be promising in the Refurbishment field in the next couple of years.

Table of Contents:-

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Concrete Cutting Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

