Commercial Building Automation Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026
Commercial Building Automation Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Commercial Building Automation industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Commercial Building Automation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Commercial Building Automation market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Commercial Building Automation Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Commercial Building Automation industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Commercial Building Automation industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Commercial Building Automation industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Commercial Building Automation Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Commercial Building Automation are included:
Key players mentioned in the report
Key players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Hubbell Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), United Technologies Corp. (United States) and Siemens AG (Germany).
The segments covered in the Commercial building automation market are as follows:
Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Product Type
- Power Supply
- UPS
- Battery Modules
- Others
- Interfacing Components
- Router
- Couplers
- Others
- Room Automation
- I/O Module
- Actuators & Actuators Module
- Controllers
- Others
- HVAC Systems
- Security and Surveillance
- Illumination and Light Sensors
- Others
Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Material Type
- Lighting Control and Regulation
- Interfacing and Inter-working with other Building Systems
- Blind and Shutter Control
- Temperature Control and Regulation
- Energy and Load Management
- Security and Fault Monitoring
- Visualization and Remote Control
- Monitoring, Reporting, Display
- Others
Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By End Use Type
- Offices
- Retail
- Hospitality Sector
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Latin America
- Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Commercial Building Automation market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
