Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Citrus Fiber market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Citrus Fiber is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Citrus Fiber market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about recent company developments in the citrus fiber market. With the help of detailed financial information about leading citrus fiber market player, the Fact.MR report helps readers to fathom the competitive outlook of the citrus fiber market.

Key players featured in the citrus fiber market report are Fiberstar Inc., Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Herbafood, Florida Food Products, Cargill, Inc, Quadra Chemicals, Naturex, Herbstreith & Fox, Lucid Colloids Ltd., DuPont, Silvateam S.p.A., and CP Celco.

Key Developments

Fiberstar Inc., a Brazilian manufacturer of citrus fiber, recently launched Citri-Fi® 150 – an innovative citrus fiber for pet food products. The company has entered the pet food segment with the launch of Citri-Fi to further expand its portfolio of citrus fiber product offerings. Cargill Inc., recently acquired animal feed business of Southern States Cooperative Inc. – a U.S.-based farm supply retailer. This may translate into Cargill’s plan to enter the pet food industry to gain a competitive edge in the citrus fiber market.

Cargill also announced that it entered a strategic agreement with Gillco Ingredients, wholesale distributor for organic and non-GMO ingredients, to further expand its network of citrus fiber distributors across the U.S. Other stakeholders, such as DuPont and Ceamsa, in the citrus fiber market are aiming to leverage the trend of healthy eating to boost the sales of citrus fiber and gain momentum in the citrus fiber market in the upcoming years.

Definition

Citrus fiber is dietary fiber formed with a group of substances such as cellulose, pectin substances, lignin, and hemicellulose, and it is naturally found in citrus fruits, such as lemons and lime, tangerine, oranges, and grapefruits. Citrus fibers are commonly used in a variety of food products such as bakery, desserts, meat products, and beverages, to break salt linkages and hydrogen bonds in these food products.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study concentrates on important market dynamics of the citrus fiber market to provide information on the current growth parameters and future prospects of the market. Qualitative information and estimates about the future prospects of the citrus fiber market are backed by the accurate quantitative information associated with the development of the citrus fiber market during the assessment period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The citrus fiber market is broadly segmented according to the source, grades, functions, and applications of citrus fiber. According to sources of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into four categories – orange, tangerine/mandarins, grapefruit, and lemons and limes. The citrus fiber market is segmented into two types according to its grades – food and pharma.

According to the functions of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into water binder citrus fibers, thickening gums, and gelling gums. According to the applications of citrus fiber, the citrus fiber market is segmented into bakery, dessert & ice-cream, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacements, beverages, flavoring & coatings, snacks & meals, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other applications.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report on citrus fiber market can help market players to understand the growth prospects of the market and plan accurate business strategies to gain competitive advantages in the citrus fiber market. The report also answers important market-related questions for market players, which can help them to make well-informed business decisions in the upcoming years.

Some of the important questions about the citrus fiber market that are answered in the report are:

What are the winning strategies of leading market in the citrus fiber market?

How will the increasing citrus fruit production in China impact the growth of the APEJ citrus fiber market?

Why are most end-users preferring to use citrus fiber in bakery products and pharmaceutical applications?

Why market players must focus on the grade of citrus fiber while planning important manufacturing strategies?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the citrus fiber market to conclude the growth prospects of the market during 2018-2028. Conclusions about the future growth of the citrus fiber market mentioned in the report are accurate, reliable, and unique. These conclusions are drawn at the end of secondary and primary market research methods.

Comprehensive secondary research helps analysts to understand the historical and recent data about the citrus fiber market. Primary market research method involves interviewing all the leading stakeholders in the citrus fiber market. Fact.MR ensures the authenticity and reliability of all the information about the citrus fiber market mentioned in the report.

