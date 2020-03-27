Cell Expansion Market by Product (Consumables, and Instrument); By Cell type (Human Cells, and Animal Cells); By Application (Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research, Cancer and Cell-Based Research, and Other Applications); By End-User (Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Cell Banks, and Other End-Users); By Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW), Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2026>This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Cell Expansion industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Cell Expansion market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

The key players covered in this study > Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning, Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Cell Expansion industry.

About Cell Expansion Market

The Global Cell Expansion market is expected to reach $28.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Cell expansion deals with the production of daughter cells that arise from single cell. Cell expansion is used in drug screening, therapeutic development, and microlevel research of cells. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and rising number of livestock and instances of diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the global cell expansion market. In addition, increasing number of GMP-certified cell therapy production facilities is also expected to drive the demand for cell expansions market trend. However, the high cost of research, and stringent regulatory policies & ethical concerns regarding research may act as some of the key hindrances for the market growth.

This report studies the Cell Expansion market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cell Expansion market by product type and applications/end industries.

