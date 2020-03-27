Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025
BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent process based on a 3D model that gives professionals in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) information and tools to plan, design, build and manage more buildings and infrastructure efficiently
The BIM market will reach xxx million dollars in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.
The Top Content report, including:
size of the global market and forecast
size of the regional market, data on production and export and import
of the leading manufacturers Profile, products and services, corporate sales data
size of the global market by major end use
Size world market by main type
Major manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc .:
Autodesk, Inc (USA)
Nemetschek AG (Germany)
Bentley Systems, Inc (USA)
Trimble Navigation Ltd (United States)
Dassault Systemes SA (France)
RIB Software AG (Germany)
Robert Mcneel & Associates (United States)
Cadsoft Corporation (United States) Lubansoft (China) Glodon (China)
Siemens (Germany)
AVEVA Group (United Kingdom)
Aconex (Australia)
Beck Technology (United States)
Inovaya (United States)
Synchro (United Kingdom)
IES (United Kingdom)
Hongye Technology (China)
Beijing Explorer Software (China)
PKPM (China)
Main applications as follows:
Architects
Engineering offices AEC
Contractors
Owners
Others
Main type as follows:
3D BIM management of design models
4D BIM management of planning
5D BIM management of costs
Regional market size, production and export and import data:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East and Africa
