The geographical reach of the Bottled Water market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are bottled water suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bottled water space. Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Key players in the global bottled water market report include bottled water suppliers and manufacturers such as Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc, The Coca Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd, Unicer – Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf., CG Roxane, LLC

Global Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each of the packaging type segment including PET bottles, glass bottles, and others(foodservice, vending). It also analyses the market share of the global bottled water market by each distribution channel and product types. A section of the report highlights bottled water demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the bottled water ecosystem, including strategic developments, latest regulations, and new product offerings in the global bottled water market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the global bottled water market, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Segments of the Global Bottled Water Market

By Product Type Still Bottle Water Carbonated Bottle Water Flavored Bottle Water Functional Bottle Water

By Packaging PET Bottles Glass Bottles Others

By Distribution Channel Super/Hypermarket Convenience/Drug Stores Grocery Stores/Club Stores Others (Foodservice/Vending)

By Geography North America U.S Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe EU5 Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



