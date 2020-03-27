Bituminized Shingles Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2039
The global Bituminized Shingles market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bituminized Shingles market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Bituminized Shingles market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bituminized Shingles market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Bituminized Shingles market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Bituminized Shingles market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bituminized Shingles market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Owens Corning
CertainTeed Corporation
Henry Company LLC
Malarkey Roofing Products
IKO Industries, Ltd.
Siplast, Inc.
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
Tarco, Inc.
Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Composition
Fiberglass Bituminized Shingles
Organic Bituminized Shingles
By Product Type
Heavy Laminates
Laminates
Strip
Segment by Application
New Construction
Re-roofing
