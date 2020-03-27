Bioresorbable Implants Market By Material Type ( Metals, Polymers ), By End-user ( Humans, Animals ), By Application ( Stents, Orthopedics ), Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2025>This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Bioresorbable Implants industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Bioresorbable Implants market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

The key players covered in this study > Bioretec, DePuy Synthes, Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Nu Vasive, Smith & Nephew

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Bioresorbable Implants industry.

About Bioresorbable Implants Market

The global bioresorbable implants market is experiencing a favorable growth trend, as it holds an upper hand over the traditional titanium implants. The ability of bioresorbable implants to dissolve within the body without the requirement for surgical removal is catalyzing the adoption of such implants in the healthcare sector. Bioresorbable implants have started to gain traction in various applications ranging from the orthopedic implants to veterinary applications. Bioresorbable polymers are the widely used materials for the manufacturing of implants as they easily dissolve in a biological system. However, the risk of polymer implants being broken due to the application of high pressure, has led to the advent of bioresorbable metals such as magnesium alloys. The high tensile strength of magnesium alloy implants protects it from breaking under high mechanical pressure. Moreover, the natural occurrence of magnesium in the human body makes it both a bioresorbable and a biocompatible implant. The surging cases of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population across the globe are the major determinants boosting the growth of bioresorbable implant market. According to the data revealed by the United Nations, in 2017, nearly 13 % of the global population comprised of people aged 60 years and above. This figure is expected to increase annually at a rate of 3%. With the rising elderly population across the globe, the need for bioresorbable implants is also expected to rise.

