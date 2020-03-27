Bamboos Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Bamboos is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bamboos in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bamboos Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Changing regulations in the forest sector coupled with inadequate supply and an expensive labour force likely to hamper the growth of the bamboos market in APAC

Bamboos have immense potential to transform the rural/tribal economy of India and contribute to the sustainable development efforts of the country. However, it is governed by a web of forestry laws and policies and there are serious restrictions on its harvesting, farming and transportation. These governmental laws and regulations along with the policies on ownership of resources and security as well as a lack of institutional mechanisms have made it difficult for Indian citizens to unlock the value of its abundant sources. There are various regulations in India such as the Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act, Forest Rights Act, etc., which are expected to act as restraints in the APAC bamboos market revenue growth.

The bamboo industry in Japan has faced several challenges over the recent years, including insecure supply owing to expensive labour and seasonal employment and weak competitive power in the domestic and global bamboos market, mainly due to high labour cost and the shortage of successors in the ageing society. High labour cost is considered to be the direct reason of problems in the bamboos industry in APAC.

Pulp and paper segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The pulp and paper industry in India and China is among the most established industries growing at significant rates. India is the fastest growing market for paper in the world. The paper industry is growing in the country, mainly due to a favourable government excise policy, increased government spending on education and improved activity from print media, FMCG, and pharmaceutical sectors. Pulp and paper and textile segments together are pegged to account for about half the APAC bamboos market over the forecast period. The pulp and paper segment in the APAC bamboos market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period and gain 930 BPS by 2027 as compared to 2017.

