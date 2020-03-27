Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new market research report on avocado puree titled “Avocado Puree Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018–2028.” In the last few years, there has been an increase in the level of awareness on the key role played by food and beverages in promoting good health.

As a result, there is a rise in the consumption of functional beverages in the global market. On the other hand, there is a surge in the application of tropical fruit purees such as avocado puree in the production of functional beverages, which creates an opportunity for manufacturers in the global avocado puree market. Tropical fruit puree is also being considered as an ideal ingredient for the production of infant food products, which provides further scope for the application of avocado puree in infant food.

Local companies are concentrating on augmenting their reach at the global level by integrating the supply chain and focusing on logistics. However, the demand for tropical fruit puree is growing, and this is prompting big players to set up production in areas such Mexico, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Some of the international companies are also working towards product innovation and taste enhancement for capturing the attention of consumers. Some of the companies operating in the global market include :

Döhler GmbH

Nestlé S.A.

Stonehill Produce

Florigin Limited

Simped Foods Pty Ltd.

The FoodFellas Ltd.

The Wilatta Group

The Berry Man (Aus) Pty Ltd.

Grupo Comavo

Ferreiro and Company

According to a PMR analyst, “The global avocado puree market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the market was valued at US$ 1,030.5 Mn and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,869.6 Mn by the end of 2028.”

Request for Sample Report : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22600

Growing Consumption of Functional Foods to Bolster Demand for Avocado Puree Globally

Functional food science has received traction in the recent years, due to an evolution in the health status of both developing and developed countries. Consumers seek convenience and simple solutions when it comes to the consumption of food products that have health benefits too. Functional foods such as avocados and berries come in handy for these types of consumers. As a result, various forms of avocados, such as pulp and purees, are being used as a prime ingredient in various beverage and food products in the functional food sector.

Over the past two decades, there has been a surge in the awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet around the globe. The number of consumers leaning towards healthy diets in their regular lifestyle has been on the rise, specifically in developed countries. Consumers demand more fruit and vegetable ingredients in whatever food products they consume. Fruit ingredients such as tree fruits, berry fruits, grapes, and tropical and exotic fruits among others are being used in a large scale in the processing of many food and beverages products, thereby augmenting the growth of the global avocado puree market.

Request for methodology : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22600

Environmental Changes to Have a Negative Impact on the Global Market

Over the years, natural disasters across certain regions have led to an imbalance in the global food supply chain, which is causing a widening of the demand-supply gap and creating hurdles in the implementation of effective food safety programs of various countries. Several occurrences have taken place in the last few years, which are different from regular incidences, and these have drifted the supply of fruits away from end customers. Severe climatic conditions such as extreme hot and cold weather, extreme or limited rainfall, and other natural calamities affect the production of different types of fruits, thereby limiting the production of fruit puree.