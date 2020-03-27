A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Cyber Security Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Automotive Cyber Security market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Cyber Security market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Cyber Security from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors.

Market Segmentation as per Technology and Component Facilitated in This Research Study

The market has been segmented into two broader categories – by technology and by component. The technology segment is further segmented into managed security services, end-point security services, integration services, consulting services, unified threat management, and others. Among these, the consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in technological advancements in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The managed security sub-segment captured a market share of 19.5% at the end of 2016. Among the component segments, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness of information security, and the increasing adaptation of advanced technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and telematics technology by automotive OEMs.

Regional Classification Offers Important Factors Associated with Each Regional Market for Automotive Cyber Security

The expansion of the automotive industry, growth of cyber threats and attacks, and digital transformation of the automotive industry are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the automotive cyber security market. North America is projected to hold more than 40% of the market share in 2018. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive OEMs and IT solution and service providers. However, the SEA & others market in the APAC region is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive cyber security market in the coming years, owing to the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems in India and ASEAN countries.

Various automotive OEMs and IT solution providers are now focused on developing secure IT infrastructure and ecosystems for connected vehicles across the globe. This report also offers some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between automotive cyber security solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda. All stakeholders in the automotive cyber security market are recommended to work in collaboration and exchange their resources in order to offer advanced and highly efficient automotive cyber security solutions in near future.

The global Automotive Cyber Security market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Automotive Cyber Security market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Automotive Cyber Security market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Automotive Cyber Security Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Automotive Cyber Security market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Automotive Cyber Security market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Automotive Cyber Security Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Automotive Cyber Security market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.