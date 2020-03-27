Automatic Identification System Market: Comprehensive Analysis of Factors That Drive Automatic Identification System Market Growth (2019 – 2025)
Global Automatic Identification System Market Viewpoint
In this Automatic Identification System market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orbcomm Inc.
Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
Exactearth Ltd.
Kongsberg Inc.
Saab Transponder Tech Ab
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
Garmin International Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Raytheon Ltd.
And Thales Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Class A
Class B
Class C
Segment by Application
Marine Collision Avoidance
Fishery Monitoring And Control
Vessel Traffic Services
Maritime Security
Ocean Race Management
Navigation
Search & Rescue
Environment Rescue
Fleet & Cargo Tracking
Accident Investigation
