The worldwide market for Arak is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Arak in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, recent developments, key brands and products offered. Key players in the global arak market covered in the report include Abi Raad Group Sarl, Kawar Arak, Haddad Distilleries, Eagle Distilleries Co, Lebanese Arak Corporation, ChÃÂ¢teau Ksara, Domaine des Tourelles, and Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Type Obeidi or Merwah grapes Anise seeds Powder

By Distribution Channel Supermarket Travel Retail Liquor Shop Bar/Pub



Key Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

