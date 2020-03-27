This report provides a brief description of advanced image-guided surgery (IGS) systems, also known as surgical navigation, and their applications in medicine and dentistry. Recent innovations and current and emerging trends in IGS technology will also be assessed.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the advanced image-guided surgery (IGS) systems and their widespread healthcare applications

– Regional dynamics of the global IGS technologies market covering regions, including the U.S., APAC, Europe and rest of the world with data estimation for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Current technologies assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies

– Discussion of various IGS imaging technologies and their most relevant applications in cancer treatment, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, oral-maxillofacial medicine, dentistry, gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, and cardiology

Information on advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; as well as current and emerging trends within this spectrum



Image-guided surgery (IGS), which is also known as surgical navigation, is a method for performing a surgery with the aid of one or more imaging systems. Intraoperative imaging systems (e.g., ultrasound) are used to locate surgical tools in the patient’s body and superimpose their image to body images taken preoperatively by different techniques, the most common being computer tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The preoperative image is registered to the actual position of the patient creating an augmented or mixed reality visualization of the patient’s body. The preoperative image shows a view of the patient’s anatomy and acts like a digital map, which is used by the surgeon to

precisely position and orientate his surgical tools. Typically, the surgical tool is equipped with sensors that interact with the computer to determine the position of the instrument in real-time.

IGS is becoming a popular aid for surgeons, helping them to visualize the area they are working on with a controllable field of view. This is especially important in those cases in which the body part is very narrow, small or hidden, for example when the surgeon has to perform the dilation of a passageway (e.g., artery, sinus, eustachian tube, or larynx), the insertion of needles such as in liver ablation, a small incision or drilling.

Several technological advances that have occurred during the past twenty years, including higher resolution imaging, 3D imaging, and robotics, have contributed to the increasing demand for imageguided surgery systems. These innovations have allowed practitioners to receive useful feedbacks and have provided guidance for carrying out more effective and accurate surgeries.

Image-guided surgery is also becoming a sought-after technique for minimally invasive medical procedures since it permits to optimize the amount of tissue removed during surgery, minimizing negative side effects as well as the patient’s discomfort and recovery time. In addition to guide surgery instruments, IGS systems are also adopted for insertion of diagnostic, therapeutic, and biopsy devices or other products (e.g., imaging contrast agents) through channels created by the physician or naturally existing in the human body, such as intestines, colon, and circulatory system.