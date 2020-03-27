2020-2026 Global Digital Farming System Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Application
This report focuses on the global Digital Farming System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Farming System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BASF
Bayer-Monsanto
DowDuPont
Syngenta-ChemChina
KWS SAAT SE
Simplot
Netafim
Yara International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software & Service
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Farming System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Farming System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Farming System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Farming System Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Software & Service
1.4.3 Hardware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Farmland & Farms
1.5.3 Agricultural Cooperatives
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Digital Farming System Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Digital Farming System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Farming System Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital Farming System Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital Farming System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Digital Farming System Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Farming System Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Farming System Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Farming System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Farming System Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Digital Farming System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Digital Farming System Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Digital Farming System Revenue in 2019
3.3 Digital Farming System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Digital Farming System Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Farming System Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Digital Farming System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Farming System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Digital Farming System Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Digital Farming System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Digital Farming System Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Digital Farming System Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Digital Farming System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Digital Farming System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 BASF
13.1.1 BASF Company Details
13.1.2 BASF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 BASF Digital Farming System Introduction
13.1.4 BASF Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 BASF Recent Development
13.2 Bayer-Monsanto
13.2.1 Bayer-Monsanto Company Details
13.2.2 Bayer-Monsanto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Bayer-Monsanto Digital Farming System Introduction
13.2.4 Bayer-Monsanto Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Bayer-Monsanto Recent Development
13.3 DowDuPont
13.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details
13.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 DowDuPont Digital Farming System Introduction
13.3.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
13.4 Syngenta-ChemChina
13.4.1 Syngenta-ChemChina Company Details
13.4.2 Syngenta-ChemChina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Syngenta-ChemChina Digital Farming System Introduction
13.4.4 Syngenta-ChemChina Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Syngenta-ChemChina Recent Development
13.5 KWS SAAT SE
13.5.1 KWS SAAT SE Company Details
13.5.2 KWS SAAT SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 KWS SAAT SE Digital Farming System Introduction
13.5.4 KWS SAAT SE Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 KWS SAAT SE Recent Development
13.6 Simplot
13.6.1 Simplot Company Details
13.6.2 Simplot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Simplot Digital Farming System Introduction
13.6.4 Simplot Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Simplot Recent Development
13.7 Netafim
13.7.1 Netafim Company Details
13.7.2 Netafim Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Netafim Digital Farming System Introduction
13.7.4 Netafim Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Netafim Recent Development
13.8 Yara International
13.8.1 Yara International Company Details
13.8.2 Yara International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Yara International Digital Farming System Introduction
13.8.4 Yara International Revenue in Digital Farming System Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Yara International Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
