The worldwide market for Zika Virus Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2023, from 96 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Zika virus (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Chembio

• Quest Diagnostics

• ARUP Laboratories

• Luminex Corporation

• Simens

• Abbott Molecular

• Hologic

• ELITechGroup Molecular Diagnostics

The Zika Virus Testing report focuses on the Zika Virus Testing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Molecular Test

• Serologic Test

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Pathology Labs

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Zika Virus Testing market.

Chapter 1: Describe Zika Virus Testing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Zika Virus Testing, with sales, revenue, and price of Zika Virus Testing, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zika Virus Testing, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Zika Virus Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Zika Virus Testing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

