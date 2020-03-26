Urinary Catheter Market is Predicted to Attain USD 2.81 Billion By 2026: Coloplast A/S, C.R. Bard, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, etc.
A meticulous research study completed by Reports and Data on the “Global Urinary Catheter Market” encompasses detailed information on the product and industry scope, current and future market size and scenario, and forecasts to the year 2027. It uses primary data and briefing from market players to improve the accuracy of the results. The market study is segmented by key regions along with country-level division. Identifying those factors that help in accelerating the market growth. Some of the key participants include:
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), Teleflex Incorporation (US), and ConvaTec Group plc (UK)
Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends– Advancements in Urinary Catheter Market and also patient compliance of the catheters boost the market
This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Urinary Catheter for the period 2020 – 2027. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Indwelling Catheters/ Foley Catheters
- Intermittent Catheters
- External Catheters
Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Coated Catheters
- Uncoated Catheters
Patient Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Male Urinary Catheter
- Female Urinary Catheter
Indication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Urinary Incontinence
- General Surgery
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals & Physician\’s Offices
- Long-Term Care Facilities
- Other End Users
Regional segmentation:
Geographically, the leading regions for the Urinary Catheter market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market to deduce the predictive growth of these regional markets, along with the CAGR of the regions through the forecast period.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical years – 2016-2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Significant characteristics of the Global Urinary Catheter Market Report:
* An in-depth analysis of the market and have an intricate understanding of the Global Urinary Catheter Market and its competitive landscape.
* Evaluation of the Urinary Catheter production processes, major affecting factors, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
* Assessment of the most impactful driving and restraining forces in the Urinary Catheter and its impact on the global market.
* Information on the market strategies that are being employed by leading organizations.
* Comprehensive understanding of the future outlook for the Urinary Catheter Market.
Queries addressed in the Global Urinary Catheter Market Study:
Who are the major participants, and what are their strategies in the Global Urinary Catheter market?
What are the outcomes of the SWOT and Porter’s five forces analyses of the Urinary Catheter market?
What are the different opportunities and threats operating in the Global Urinary Catheter market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses and business strategies of the leading producers or suppliers in the Urinary Catheter market?
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Research Methodology
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Delivery Mode
Chapter 7. Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Region
Chapter 9. Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Type
Chapter 10. Company Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Chapter 12. Appendix
