According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,”the U.S. mobile phone accessories market size was valued at $28,529.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,433.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in demand for mobile phones in the U.S. is boosting the demand for wireless accessories as these devices offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. The rapid production of smartphones and other mobile devices that are portable, convenient, cost-effective, flexible, and efficient as against wired devices, are driving the trends in U.S. mobile phone accessories market.

According to Voicebot Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption report, U.S. smart speaker owners rose to 40% in 2018 reaching at 66.4 million. In addition, the new smart speakers sales was valued at 26.2% in the U.S. in 2018, which was 20% in 2017. Also, Nima, a manufacturer of customized portable Bluetooth speaker has introduced a range of helmet shaped speakers for the users that support sport such as football, basketball, and baseball and are officially licensed by NFL and over 60 universities in the U.S. All these factors assist in the growth of speakers in which further drives U.S. mobile phone accessories market growth.

Based on the U.S. mobile phone accessories market analysis, the headphones segment has generated the highest revenue in 2018 followed by AR & VR headsets segment, which is estimated to be the fastest growing segment among the other product types mentioned in the report.

There has been an increase in the use of advanced electronic devices in North America owing to continuous technological advancements and increased need of LTE and cloud technologies. This has further increased the application of embedded multimedia card in this region among various end users. The rapid digitalization and increase in need of smartphone or tablet dependencies across various industry verticals fuels the demand for the U.S. mobile phone accessories in the market. In addition, the advancement in electronic wearable gadgets such as digital watches is anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories industry.

The key U.S. mobile phone accessories market leaders profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG, and Sony Corporation. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration and business expansion to increase the U.S. mobile phone accessories market share during the forecast period. On March 2019, Apple launched AirPods, the second generation most popular wireless headphones.

Apple also designed H1 chip specially for headphones to deliver performance efficiency and faster connect times. This new headphone delivers magical wireless experience. In addition, the company launched HomePod, an innovative wireless speaker that delivers stunning audio quality. This product offers advanced technologies such as beam-forming tweeters, high-excursion woofer, and automatic spatial awareness. Furthermore, Panasonic Corporation launched Wellness, a newest solution set of next platforms. This product features active noise cancelling, premium seat lighting, and others.