Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3661

An exhaustive analysis and geographic assessment demonstrates that the growth of global specialty fats and oils market is attributed to the factors such as, increasing demand for specialty fats and oils in bakery, confectionery, dairy and ice-cream industry. Specialty fats and oils impart unique characteristics to the final food products in a cost effective manner thus, resulting in escalating market revenues in the overall market for specialty fats and oils over the forecast period. Increasing demand for non-partially hydrogenated oil (PHO) due to the growing need of improved functionality and diversity in the product offerings which is further expected to push the manufacturers of food products to incorporate the specialty ingredients in their product offerings.

The global specialty fats and oils market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use and region. By product type the global specialty fats and oils market is segmented into, specialty oils and specialty fats. Specialty oil product type segment is estimated to account for a value share of 57,627.0 by 2025, thus positioning itself as the largest product type segment in the global specialty fats and oils market. Specialty oils segment is further sub-segmented into, palm oil, soya oil, peanut oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, olive oil and other oils. Palm oil sub-segment accounted for the highest market share among all oil types. The specialty fats segment is further sub-segmented into, cocoa butter substitutes, lauric fats, creaming fats, anhydrous milk fat, butter, margarine, shortenings and others. By end use the global specialty fats and oils market segment is segmented into, industrial, commercial and household segment. The industrial segment is sub-segmented into, food and beverages industry, personal care and cosmetic industry and other segment. The food and beverages industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global specialty fats and oils market. The segment is forecasted to reach US$ 10,484Mn by 2025 end. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into, bakery, dairy and ice-cream, chocolate and confectionery, breads and cereals and others.

By region, the global specialty fats and oils market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is the largest market for specialty fats and oils in value and volume terms due to increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products. Europe accounted for the revenue share of 23.8% in 2016 positioning itself as the second largest markets for specialty fats and oils. Major companies operating in the globalspecialty fats and oils market are Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Limited, Intercontinental Specialty Fats, Puratos Group NV (Coprem Nv), IFFCO Group, 3F GROUP, Musim Mas Group, Fuji Oil USA, Oleo-Fats Inc. (D&L Industries Inc.), De Wit Specialty Oils, Mewah Group,IOI Corporation Berhad, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, AAK AB, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Ventura Foods, Apical Group Ltd., Liberty Oil Mills Ltd, Adams Group, PRESCO PLC.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and Figures at : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3661

Global Specialty fats and oils market – By Product Type

• Specialty Oils

• Palm Oil

• Soya Oil

• Peanut Oil

• Coconut Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Olive Oil

• Others

• Specialty Fats

• Cocoa Butter Substitute

• Cocoa Butter Equivalent

• Cocoa Butter Improver

• Cocoa Butter Replacer

• Lauric Fats

• Creaming Fats

• Anhydrous Milk Fat

• Butter

• Margarine

• Others

Global Specialty fats and oils market – By End Use

• Industrial

• Food and Beverages Industry

• Bakery

• Dairy and Icecream

• Chocolate and Confectionary

• Breads and Cereals

• Others

• Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

• Others

• Commercial (HoReCa)

• Household

Global Specialty fats and oils market – By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa”

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3661