The global Spare Parts Logistics market is valued at 42900 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 46100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2017 and 2023. Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• UPS

• CEVA

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL

• Toyota Tsusho

• AnJi

• FedEx

• Kuehne+Nagel

• DSV

The Spare Parts Logistics report focuses on the Spare Parts Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Air Freight

• Ocean Freight

• Inland Freight

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Industrial Sector

• Technology Industry

• Electronics

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Spare Parts Logistics market.

Chapter 1: Describe Spare Parts Logistics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Spare Parts Logistics, with sales, revenue, and price of Spare Parts Logistics, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Spare Parts Logistics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Spare Parts Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Spare Parts Logistics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

