Soaring Demand Drives Automotive Turbocharger Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027
Global "Automotive Turbocharger " Market Research Study
The report bifurcates the global "Automotive Turbocharger " market on the basis of product type.
segmented as follows:
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Engine
- Gasoline Engine
- Diesel Engine
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Operation
- Conventional Turbocharger
- e-turbocharger
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology
- Twin Turbo
- VGT/ VNT
- Wastegate
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Utility Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Off-road Vehicle
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
