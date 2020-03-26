Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Viewpoint

In this Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

CEMEX

GCP Applied Technologies

KPM Industries

LKAB

Mapei

Natural Cement Distribution

Sika

The Euclid Chemical Company

The Quikrete Companies

Votorantim Cimentos

HeidelbergCement

U.S. Concrete

LafargeHolcim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Segment by Application

Underground Construction

Water Retaining Structures

Repair Works

Protective Coatings

Other

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market report.

