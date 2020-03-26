The global Automotive Braking Component market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Braking Component market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Braking Component market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Braking Component market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Braking Component market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Braking Component market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Braking Component market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Automotive Braking Component market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Caliper

Floating Calipers

Fixed Calipers

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Shoe

Leading

Semi-trailing

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Line

Rubber

Stainless Steel

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Pad

Metal

Ceramic

Organic

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Rotor Material

Cast Iron

Carbon Ceramic

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Region/ Sub-region/ Country

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



