The global Bonded Magnet market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bonded Magnet market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Bonded Magnet market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Bonded Magnet market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Bonded Magnet market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Bonded Magnet market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Bonded Magnet market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Bonded Magnet market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Market segmentation includes amount of bonded magnet consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Allstar Magnetics, Alliance LLC, Neo Magnequench, Viona Magnetics etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The bonded magnet market has been divided into the following segments.

Bonded Magnet Market– Product Analysis

Rare Earth Magnets Isotropic Anisotropic

Ferrite Plastic Ferrite Rubber Ferrite

Hybrid

Bonded Magnet Market– Process Analysis

Calendaring

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Compression

Bonded Magnet Market– Application Analysis

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others (Medical, Power Generation etc.)

Bonded Magnet Market– Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



