Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Munich Re

• Swiss Re

• Hannover Re

• SCOR SE

• Lloyd

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Great-West Lifeco

• RGA

• China RE

• Korean Re

• PartnerRe

• GIC Re

• Mapfre

• …

The Reinsurance report focuses on the Reinsurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• P&C Reinsurance

• Life Reinsurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Direct Writing

• Broker

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Reinsurance market.

Chapter 1: Describe Reinsurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Reinsurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Reinsurance, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Reinsurance, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Reinsurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Reinsurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

