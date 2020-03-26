This report presents the worldwide Proximity Sensors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Proximity Sensors Market:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global proximity sensors market on the basis of various technology into Single Capacitive, Magnetic, Infrared (IR), Force Sensor and Others (Inductive, Photoelectric, etc.). Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of product type into fixed distance and adjustable distance. On the basis of chip type, the market is segmented into single chip and multi-chip. The market is segmented on the basis of its uses in various end-use industry into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Industrial and others segment. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the proximity sensors market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North American market is segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is segmented into The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific have been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South American region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Global Proximity Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the proximity sensors market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive proximity sensors market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the proximity sensors market’s growth.

Some of the key players engaged in proximity sensors market include various manufacturers such as Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH, Sick AG, Omron Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Vishay Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics NV, Qualcomm Technologies, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductor, Sensata Technologies, and Infineon Technologies AG. Details such as financials, and products/service offerings pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Proximity Sensors Market, By Technology

Capacitive

Magnetic

Infrared (IR)

Force Sensor

Others

Global Proximity Sensors Market, By Product Type

Fixed Distance

Adjustable Distance

Global Proximity Sensors Market, By Chip Type

Single Chip Single Channel Multi-Channel

Multi-Chip

Global Proximity Sensors Market, By Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics Smart Phones Tablet Others

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global proximity sensors market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Proximity Sensors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Proximity Sensors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Proximity Sensors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Proximity Sensors Production 2014-2025

2.2 Proximity Sensors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Proximity Sensors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Proximity Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Proximity Sensors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Proximity Sensors Market

2.4 Key Trends for Proximity Sensors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Proximity Sensors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Proximity Sensors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Proximity Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Proximity Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Proximity Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Proximity Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Proximity Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….