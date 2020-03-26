Over the next five years, It is projected that Programmatic Display will register a 19.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 244100 million by 2023, from US$ 84600 million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Programmatic Display market for 2018-2023.

Programmatic Advertising is the automation of the buying and selling of desktop display, video, FBX, and mobile ads using real-time-bidding. Programmatic describes how online campaigns are booked, flighted, analyzed, and optimized via demand-side software (DSP) interfaces and algorithms.

Programmatic advertising sprang to life as an automated way to buy and sell ad inventory through exchanges that connect advertisers to publishers. The exchanges started with search, but today they cover all channels, from display, social, and mobile to television, radio, and outdoor.

With growing market for mobile phones, wide utilization of mobile advertising is witnessed, coupled with surging demand for more sophisticated technology. Emergence of tools to monitor & measure relevant data on mobile devices is influencing bright prospects for programmatic mobile video. There has been a wide adoption of digital technologies & devices for innovation in business processes and revenue producing opportunities. In addition, several government and international events have generated an incremental online advertising spending, which in turn has influenced adoption of programmatic advertisements. The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, social media marketers are running more effective campaigns through automated buying, reaching precise audiences with highly relevant messages. This is further estimated to propel market growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Programmatic Display market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Facebook

Google (Doubleclick)

Alibaba

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tencent

AppNexus

Amazon

JD.com

Yahoo

Verizon Communications

eBay

Booking

Expedia

MediaMath

Baidu

Rakuten

Rocket Fuel

The Trade Desk

Adroll

Sina

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Segmentation by application:

E-commerce Ads

Travel Ads

Game Ads

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Programmatic Display market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Programmatic Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Programmatic Display players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Programmatic Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Programmatic Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

