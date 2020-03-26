The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2023, from 1500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. In the industry, Form Factor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe Spa. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• FormFactor

• Micronics Japan (MJC)

• Technoprobe S.p.A.

• Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

• MPI Corporation

• SV Probe

• Microfriend

• Korea Instrument

• Feinmetall

• …

The Probe Card report focuses on the Probe Card in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Cantilever Probe Card

• Vertical Probe Card

• MEMS Probe Card

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Foundry & Logic

• DRAM

• Flash

• Parametric

• Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Probe Card market.

Chapter 1: Describe Probe Card Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Probe Card, with sales, revenue, and price of Probe Card, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Probe Card, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Probe Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Probe Card sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

