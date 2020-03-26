The worldwide market for Portable Oxygen Concentrators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2023, from 590 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

The global average price of Portable Oxygen Concentrator is in the decreasing trend, from 1958 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1834 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.67%.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Inogen

• Invacare

• Philips Respironics

• Chart (Airsep)

• Inova Labs

• Teijin

• GCE Group

• Drive Medical

• …

The Portable Oxygen Concentrators report focuses on the Portable Oxygen Concentrators in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

• Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

• Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

• Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

• Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Traveling

• Household

• Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market.

Chapter 1: Describe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Portable Oxygen Concentrators, with sales, revenue, and price of Portable Oxygen Concentrators, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Portable Oxygen Concentrators, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Portable Oxygen Concentrators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Portable Oxygen Concentrators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

