Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Overview:

Recent years have seen an increase in the importance of barrier packaging which gives protection to products from dampness and heat. Polyethylene coated paperboard is appropriate for packaging those applications where barrier properties for moisture are necessary. The polyethylene coated paperboard likewise provides a simple and efficient way for sealing the package. The main advantage of polyethylene coated paperboard is the multiple layers which give excessive protection to the product. Polyethylene coated paperboard is mainly used for packaging of applications such as fruits, vegetables, meat & seafood, ice cream, confectionery, etc. As a result of this, polyethylene coated paperboard have seen comprehensive growth over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Dynamics:

Due to the awareness of barrier protection by the consumers, the market for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging has seen impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the key factors which are increasing the prominence of polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging are the good moisture barrier and heat sealing property of polyethylene coated paperboard. In addition, it also stops leakage of liquids items from the container made of polyethylene coated paperboard. Furthermore, polyethylene coated paperboard made up of HDPE have high temperature limit which can withstand scraping and have better barrier protection than LDPE. Major restraint for polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging is that due to multiple layers of polyethylene and paperboard the problem for recycling occurs as most of the paperboard without coating are recycled and used. Moreover, the fluctuations in the prices of polyethylene and different resins are restraints for the growth of polyethylene coated paperboard. Some of the grades of polyethylene coated paperboard are not suitable for food products can be considered as a restraint for the market.

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging – Market Segmentation:

The global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market can be segmented by the raw material type, by product type, and by application.

On the basis of raw material type, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

LDPE

HDPE

On the basis of product type, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

One sided PE

Two sided PE

On the basis of application, the global polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market is segmented into –

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, Seafood & Poultry

Ice cream

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Global Polyethylene Coated Paperboard for Packaging Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the polyethylene coated paperboard for packaging market are –