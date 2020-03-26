Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market 2020 Distinguished Technology Development with Major Production Goals Analysis by 2025
Global point of sale market contains both software and hardware segment. The hardware segment of the POS component has maximum revenue share within the global point of sale market was estimated more than USD 6708.5 million in 2018. The use of hardware POS depend upon the places where it is being used. At the large retail or food stores, they prefer usually wireless and touch screen POS, for better preference of customer as well as merchant. However, small retailers uses mobile POS (M-POS) because they are easy to use and also give rise to the overall point of sale market.
Point of sale terminal market is segmented into counter-top, M-POS, among others, on the basis of POS type. The components for point of sale are hardware and software combined together as one POS system, Pc running software and printer and barcode scanner are hardware component. In 2018, hardware component was dominating segment over software segment of POS terminal market. Preference for touch screen POS is high because of comfort of customer as well as merchant. Counter-top POS terminal is very cheap solution which gives performance reliability and it is easy to use.
The point of sale system is widely used in industries like retail, hospitality, healthcare, entrainment, among others. Retail industry is highly dominating for point of sale terminal market. Users can swipe debit card or credit card for cashless transaction, but nowadays barcode scanners are also available at almost all retailer stores. Hence, it is very convenient for customer to pay by only scanning the barcode via mobile. For this purpose various apps are available such as google pay, BHIM and others.
North America being a developed economy nurtures point of sale market. Other factors contributing to North America market are advance technology development and rising demand for new methods of point of sale by consumers. In Asia-Pacific region demand for point of sale is increasing because of high population of China and India specially. Other factors such as cashless transaction from youth is also boosting the point of sale terminal market. In 2018 Asia-Pacific was the leading market for point of sale terminal.
The competitive landscape of the global point of sale terminal market is fragmented with a large number of players with global and regional presence. The key players covered in the point of sale terminal market analysis includes Ingenico Group, VeriFone Systems Inc, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Zhengtong Electronics Co Ltd, Fujian Newland Computer Co, Nexgo Inc.,Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., New POS Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba.
Key segment of the point of sale market terminal
POS type overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)
- Counter-top
- Smart POS
- M-POS
- Integrated POS
Components overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)
- Hardware
- Software
Technology overview, 2013-2025 USD million)
- Fixed
- Wireless
Industry overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)
- Retail
- Entertainment
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Others
Regional overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Central of South America
- Middle east and Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Point of Sale Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Point of Sale Market Overview, by component
Chapter 6. Point of Sale Market Overview, By Technology
Chapter 7. Point of Sale Market Overview, By Industry
Chapter 8. Point of Sale Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 9. Industry Structure
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
