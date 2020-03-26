Global PE Film Shaped Liners Market: Overview

Modern lifestyle has led to the rise of many trends, one of which, is to get things done ‘on demand’. The rise of e-commerce and technology integration has paved way for streamlined trade flow, resulting in a new generation of consumers who desire ‘on demand packaging’. Growing demand of logistics worldwide has boosted growth in the use of PE film shaped liners. PE film shaped liners are mostly used in standard and open top containers for contamination free transportation. PE film shaped liners enjoy high preference among logistics service providers for moisture-sensitive applications for transportation of free-flowing dry bulk materials. The growing volume of trade is anticipated to fuel the growth of the logistics sector, thereby facilitating the growth of the PE film shaped liners market. PE film shaped liners find applications in the transportation of a wide range of goods, such as food grains, chemical, petrochemicals, sugar powders, minerals, see, among others. PE film shaped liners may find use as tarpaulins, as conductive dry bulk liners, flexi tanks, or geo membrane films, among others.

Global PE Film Shaped Liners Market: Dynamics

The global PE film shaped liners market is anticipated to grow on the backdrop of logistics industry growth. In keeping with the ‘on demand packaging’ requirement, suppliers focus on PE film shaped liners that facilitate transportation of goods efficiently, by transforming a container into a safe and efficient transport system, a process, which itself consumes much less time. A global need for hassle free goods transportation is also expected to drive growth in demand for PE film shaped liners, which enable bulk cargo shipment form the origin to the destination with minimum handling. In addition, PE film shaped liners are quick and simple to install. Another factor expected to enable increased growth of the global PE film shaped liners is the reduction in costs. PE film shaped liners are quick to install, require minimum container cleaning efforts and minimize cargo spillage, thereby saving costs of loss and material. All these factors are expected to increase preference for PE film shaped liners among consumers, over the forecast period. Liners are primarily used for transportation of food and chemical industries, which impose strict laws regarding hygiene and barrier performance of bulk containers, such as Octabins, FIBCs, and cardboard boxes. Large bags often make it inconvenient to use conventional liners made of plastic film. PE film shaped liners can be customized as per client needs and are therefore at the top of the list of most preferred products for bulk packaging.

Global PE Film Shaped Liners Market: Segmentation

The global PE film shaped liners has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of Application:

Resins

Food Grains

Sugar Powder

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Minerals

Seeds

Others

On the basis of End Use:

Standard Bulk Containers

Open Top Containers

Global PE Film Shaped Liners Market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global PE film shaped liners market are –