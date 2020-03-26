LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Paper Packaging Tape Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Paper Packaging Tape market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Paper Packaging Tape market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Paper Packaging Tape market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Paper Packaging Tape market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Paper Packaging Tape market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Paper Packaging Tape market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Research Report: Canfor, Mondi Group, Shanying International Holdings, Segezha Group, BillerudKorsnas, WestRock, Natron-Hayat, Timber Investments, Horizon Pulp & Paper

Global Paper Packaging Tape Market by Type: Adhesive Paper Packaging Tape, Non-Adhesive Paper Packaging Tape

Global Paper Packaging Tape Market by Application: Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Others

The global Paper Packaging Tape market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Paper Packaging Tape market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Paper Packaging Tape market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Paper Packaging Tape market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Paper Packaging Tape market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Paper Packaging Tape market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Paper Packaging Tape market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Paper Packaging Tape market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Paper Packaging Tape market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Paper Packaging Tape market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Paper Packaging Tape market?

Table Of Content

1 Paper Packaging Tape Market Overview

1.1 Paper Packaging Tape Product Overview

1.2 Paper Packaging Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adhesive Paper Packaging Tape

1.2.2 Non-Adhesive Paper Packaging Tape

1.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Paper Packaging Tape Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Paper Packaging Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Paper Packaging Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paper Packaging Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Paper Packaging Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paper Packaging Tape Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paper Packaging Tape Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Paper Packaging Tape as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paper Packaging Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Paper Packaging Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Paper Packaging Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Paper Packaging Tape by Application

4.1 Paper Packaging Tape Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Paper Packaging Tape Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Paper Packaging Tape Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Paper Packaging Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Paper Packaging Tape by Application

4.5.2 Europe Paper Packaging Tape by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape by Application

5 North America Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Packaging Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Paper Packaging Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paper Packaging Tape Business

10.1 Canfor

10.1.1 Canfor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canfor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Canfor Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Canfor Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 Canfor Recent Development

10.2 Mondi Group

10.2.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mondi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Mondi Group Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Canfor Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

10.3 Shanying International Holdings

10.3.1 Shanying International Holdings Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shanying International Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Shanying International Holdings Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Shanying International Holdings Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Shanying International Holdings Recent Development

10.4 Segezha Group

10.4.1 Segezha Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Segezha Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Segezha Group Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Segezha Group Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Segezha Group Recent Development

10.5 BillerudKorsnas

10.5.1 BillerudKorsnas Corporation Information

10.5.2 BillerudKorsnas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BillerudKorsnas Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BillerudKorsnas Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 BillerudKorsnas Recent Development

10.6 WestRock

10.6.1 WestRock Corporation Information

10.6.2 WestRock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 WestRock Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 WestRock Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 WestRock Recent Development

10.7 Natron-Hayat

10.7.1 Natron-Hayat Corporation Information

10.7.2 Natron-Hayat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Natron-Hayat Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Natron-Hayat Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 Natron-Hayat Recent Development

10.8 Timber Investments

10.8.1 Timber Investments Corporation Information

10.8.2 Timber Investments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Timber Investments Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Timber Investments Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 Timber Investments Recent Development

10.9 Horizon Pulp & Paper

10.9.1 Horizon Pulp & Paper Corporation Information

10.9.2 Horizon Pulp & Paper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Horizon Pulp & Paper Paper Packaging Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Horizon Pulp & Paper Paper Packaging Tape Products Offered

10.9.5 Horizon Pulp & Paper Recent Development

11 Paper Packaging Tape Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Paper Packaging Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Paper Packaging Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

